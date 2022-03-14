Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV opened at $311.29 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.12.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.