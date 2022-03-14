Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,978 shares of company stock worth $30,297,898 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $57.92 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $251.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.