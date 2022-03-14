Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $55.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $61.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.