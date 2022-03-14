Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 1,976 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

