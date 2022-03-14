Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 4,046 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 250.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 8,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $327.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.18 and a 200-day moving average of $383.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.72 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

