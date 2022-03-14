Minereum Price Tops $0.0354 on Top Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $525,176.84 and approximately $37,311.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Minereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Minereum Coin Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,842,480 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

