Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director James E. Hillman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. 49,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,842. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.