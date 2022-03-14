Millennium Management LLC Sells 62,009 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $11.68 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $901.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 360.86, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

