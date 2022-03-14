Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 10.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Shake Shack by 112,288.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Shake Shack by 48.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,415 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shake Shack by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after acquiring an additional 86,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.31. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.41.

Shake Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.