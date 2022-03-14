Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 359,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 66.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $514.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVC. StockNews.com lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

