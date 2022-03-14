Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 194.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,819 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.33. 618,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,676,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.10. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

