Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hudson Value Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,770 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $280.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.10. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

