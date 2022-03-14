Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.5% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,021,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $3.16 on Monday, hitting $69.66. 1,059,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,685,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.78. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

