M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 434,355 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after acquiring an additional 358,020 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,424,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,340,000 after acquiring an additional 267,356 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,467 shares of company stock valued at $24,773,226 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $103.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

