M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy stock opened at $106.14 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $90.69 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.94. The company has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

