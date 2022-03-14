MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.

Shares of MFV stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of MFS Special Value Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

