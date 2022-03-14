MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the February 13th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MIN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 399,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,191. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
