MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the February 13th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MIN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 399,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,191. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $18,034,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,359,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,660 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,763,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 991,141 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,824,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,423,000 after acquiring an additional 628,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.