MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.4% over the last three years.

Shares of CXE opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

