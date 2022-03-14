MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.4% over the last three years.
Shares of CXE opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $5.53.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
