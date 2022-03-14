Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the February 13th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,625,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mexus Gold US stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Mexus Gold US has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
Mexus Gold US Company Profile (Get Rating)
