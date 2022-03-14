Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the February 13th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,625,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mexus Gold US stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Mexus Gold US has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

