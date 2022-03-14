Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $111.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $148.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.43.

MTH stock opened at $94.77 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $84.05 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,573,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,281,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

