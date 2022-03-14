Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $111.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $148.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.43.
MTH stock opened at $94.77 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $84.05 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,573,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,281,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
