Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Carol A. Surface Sells 6,000 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:MDT traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $103.22. 4,175,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,836,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.79.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,349,223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $567,426,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic (Get Rating)
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
