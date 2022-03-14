Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Carol A. Surface Sells 6,000 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $103.22. 4,175,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,836,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,349,223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $567,426,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

