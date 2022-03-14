MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.24. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.
MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
