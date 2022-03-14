MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $110.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.24. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MediciNova by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MediciNova by 1,530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 54,984 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MediciNova by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 92,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.