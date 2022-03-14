Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 155.1% from the February 13th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MDRR stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 415,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares during the period. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

