MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,148. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

