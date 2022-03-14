McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MLAIU) Short Interest Update

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MLAIU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

McLaren Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,347. McLaren Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

