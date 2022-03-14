McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 12-Month High at $284.38

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $284.38 and last traded at $280.25, with a volume of 1564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.23.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.
The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.68 and a 200 day moving average of $232.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.
In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
