McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.73

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.73 and last traded at $88.47, with a volume of 9599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth $1,900,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,633,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 580.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

