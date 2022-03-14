McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.73

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.73 and last traded at $88.47, with a volume of 9599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.69.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.54%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth $1,900,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,633,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 580.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
About McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.