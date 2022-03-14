Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTCH. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $88.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $324,212,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Match Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 54,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

