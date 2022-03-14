MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average is $89.94. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $50,038,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 265,159 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

