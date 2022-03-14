Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $446.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

MLM opened at $370.88 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $312.42 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

