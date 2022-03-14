Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after buying an additional 661,053 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 547,298 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Marriott International by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after purchasing an additional 459,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marriott International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $161.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

