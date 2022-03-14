Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.85.

MQ stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Marqeta by 846.9% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855,275 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $141,824,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,771,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,133 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

