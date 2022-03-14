Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MCHX. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marchex has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.42.

Marchex stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 102.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marchex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

