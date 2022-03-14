MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches Market Cap of $36.73 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $36.73 million and $1.06 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.40 or 0.06607172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,998.48 or 1.00089126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040860 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

