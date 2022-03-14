Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Announces Earnings Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 64.99% and a return on equity of 11.93%.
LOAN stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.28%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.27% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital (Get Rating)
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
