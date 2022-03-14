Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Announces Earnings Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 64.99% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

LOAN stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.28%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital (Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.