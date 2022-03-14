Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the February 13th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MKTAY traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.51. 52,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.96. Makita has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

