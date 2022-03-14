Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,638 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Magyar Bancorp were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Magyar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Magyar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Magyar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 529,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.24. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

