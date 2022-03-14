Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE MX opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $746.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

