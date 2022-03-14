MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Increased to C$30.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.82. 101,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,804. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 209.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

