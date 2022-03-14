Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Shares of LYRA opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.12. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.26). Sell-side analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,246,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 71,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

