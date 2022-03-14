Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LXFR. StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Luxfer stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.81. 766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $517.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Luxfer by 456.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1,323.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

