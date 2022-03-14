Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.20). Luminar Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

LAZR stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 154,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

