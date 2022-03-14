Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $283.00

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $283.00 and last traded at $286.31, with a volume of 41654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.55.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.39.
The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.10.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,726,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
