Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $283.00

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $283.00 and last traded at $286.31, with a volume of 41654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.10.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,726,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

