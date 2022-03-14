Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $292.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.21 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.10.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.39.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

