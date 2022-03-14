Lufax (NYSE:LU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.09

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 189081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on LU. Macquarie downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lufax during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

