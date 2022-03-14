LPL Financial LLC Sells 809 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 5.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

