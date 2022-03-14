LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,776 Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOON. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $45.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07.

