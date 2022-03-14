LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,383 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EUFN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,471,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,894 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $6,316,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,810,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,293,000 after purchasing an additional 228,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 107,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $1,792,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.