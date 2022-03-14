LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 426.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 38.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 134,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 40.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 14.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $161,350 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $53.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

